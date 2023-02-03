From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music

LOS ANGELES - Grammy-nominated breakup song, ABCDEFU, is the latest viral sensation to translate popularity on TikTok into chart-topping success and music industry acclaim.

The short-video app, with more than 1 billion monthly active users, has emerged as one of the music industry’s most powerful promotional platforms.

Several of this year’s Grammy nominees, including ABCDEFU singer Gayle and R&B artiste Muni Long, rose in popularity after influencers and everyday users posted TikTok videos with their music.

“TikTok is 90 per cent of the game,” said Mr Adamm Miguest, chief executive and founder of Rapid Launch Media, which creates marketing campaigns designed to make songs go viral.

Even as the music industry gathers in Los Angeles to celebrate artistes and their songs at Sunday’s Grammy awards, the relationship between hitmaker TikTok and music labels is showing signs of strain.

As deals with the major music companies expire, the labels are looking to receive some of TikTok’s ad revenue, according to Ms Tatiana Cirisano, music industry analyst for Midia Research. EMarketer estimates TikTok will collect US$14 billion (S$18 billion) from advertisers in 2023.

One industry executive argued that TikTok should be paying five times more than what it does now, based on payments from other platforms such as YouTube.

TikTok limits music clips to one minute and does not allow the full-length songs available on other streaming apps.

Against this backdrop of licensing talks, TikTok this week began preventing certain users in Australia from using some music in their videos.

One music industry insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “it’s open to interpretation” why this is happening now. Another called it a negotiating tactic.

TikTok said the move was a limited test, one of many it regularly runs to gather information about users’ behaviour and improve their experience.

“This change will not be in place for long and not all music is affected,” a TikTok spokesman said. “We look forward to restoring our full catalogue soon.”

TikTok declined to comment on any discussions with music labels.

Because the service is especially popular with young consumers who serve as music’s tastemakers, TikTok is an important platform for the industry. That is why even established groups, such as the Rolling Stones, can be found on the app.