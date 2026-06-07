From Lego Playmaster to Supergirl, Jason Momoa says he’s having biggest year of his career

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Jason Momoa is enjoying playing a range of roles, including intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl, which he described as “a childhood dream”.

LOS ANGELES – With several films to be released in 2026, and riding his success from the global hit A Minecraft Movie (2025), American actor Jason Momoa says he is living a unique moment.

“It’s probably my biggest year of my career,” the 46-year-old said.

He is enjoying playing a range of roles, including intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in superhero movie Supergirl (opens June 24) , which he described as “a childhood dream” . He also appears in the film adaptation of Street Fighter (opens Oct 15) and the final instalment of the Dune trilogy, Dune: Part Three (opens Dec 17).

Momoa, who rose to fame thanks to the hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), had the opportunity to work with American film-maker Julian Schnabel, whom he described as his favourite director, in the crime thriller In The Hand Of Dante, which premieres on June 24 on Netflix.

He is feeling like he is on a roll after playing a comedic role in A Minecraft Movie, which co-starred American actor Jack Black.

“Minecraft really was huge, you know? We didn’t see that coming,” he said.

“I always wanted to do comedy. I mean, I’ve always done action my whole life”, where playing superheroes felt “inevitable”, but he enjoyed the opportunity to “make people laugh”.

Momoa, who has an 18-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, said comedic roles like those in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), in which he voiced a parody of Aquaman, a superhero character he has portrayed in several movies, also allowed him to connect with a very special audience: his family.

“It was an epic moment because my kids got to see me do the looping (voiceover),” he said. While they do not seem to care much about his other roles, “when I’m involved with Lego, I’m an all-star”.

The actor reconnected with the famous brick brand by debuting on June 1 as the Playmaster, the central figure in Lego’s Never Stop Playing campaign to encourage families to dedicate more time to playing with their children, as social media and screens gain ground.

“I grew up with Lego. My children grew up with Lego,” said Momoa, who sees the colourful pieces and their infinite possibilities as a tool for developing creativity and imagination. “It’s something that makes my heart smile.”

The unique role came with a bonus: “Being chosen by Lego to have your own little action figures... for them to make that was pretty special.” AFP