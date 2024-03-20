From Game Of Thrones to 3 Body Problem: Creators go global yet keep Chinese representation

LOS ANGELES – One of the most anticipated science-fiction series of 2024, 3 Body Problem is the first television show from American writer-producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019).

And like the fantasy hit, their latest offering is based on a beloved book series: the Remembrance Of Earth’s Past trilogy (2006 to 2010) by acclaimed Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin, which explores humanity’s encounters with an advanced alien civilisation.

Set primarily in China, the first book, The Three-Body Problem, was the first Asian winner of the prestigious Hugo Award for best science fiction or fantasy novel.

But Benioff, Weiss and co-creator Alexander Woo made their version more international by setting much of the action in Britain while also retaining many Chinese elements and characters.

The trio chatted with The Straits Times over Zoom ahead of the March 21 premiere of the Netflix series.

It begins, as Liu’s first book does, in 1960s China, with a scientist named Ye Wenjie, played at different ages by actresses Zine Tseng and Rosalind Chao.

Ye makes a history-altering discovery, but then the story moves to the present day and a group of friends in Britain – who met studying physics at Oxford – and two of them get drawn into a mysterious virtual-reality game.