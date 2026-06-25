From fruit picking to forest crafts: Sheila Sim’s daughters get a taste of Japan’s ‘forest classroom’

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SINGAPORE – Model-actress Sheila Sim is giving her daughters a different kind of school holiday experience – trading traditional classrooms for forests, farms and hands-on learning in Japan.

The 42-year-old shared snippets of her Japan adventure on Instagram on June 22, showing her daughters Layla, six, and Skyla, three, taking part in outdoor activities, such as fruit picking, forest crafts and exploring nature.

Sim’s daughters are currently attending a two-week school programme near Mount Fuji, where “the classroom is in the forest”, she added. She did not reveal the name or location of the school.

She showed her children getting involved in hands-on activities, from observing nature to making crafts using materials found outdoors. According to the Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025) actress, the school programme focuses on encouraging children to learn through exploration and play, rather than a traditional classroom setting.

The mother-of-two revealed that while they do not know the Japanese language, she insisted her daughters needed to learn one important phrase: “Toilet wa doko desu ka?” (Japanese for “Where is the toilet?”)

Sim, who took three months off work to spend time with her kids, also shared that the trip was her first time travelling with her daughters without her banker husband Deon Woo, 45.

She documented the realities of travelling alone with her young children, including adjusting to a new environment, cooking for them, setting new schedules and managing the challenges that come with parenting on the road.

“I chose a half-day forest school. No kitchen, no walls, no lunch provided,” wrote Sim. “Mornings are hectic: breakfast, packed lunch, sunblock and two girls learning to dress themselves.”

The actress, who is also a certified positive psychology coach, added that a reason she and her husband signed up for the programme was for their children to “build character, empathy and manners”.

“In Japan, students do not take formal academic exams until they are around 10 years old. The first three years of elementary school focus on building character, empathy and manners, rather than evaluating academic knowledge,” Sim wrote.

“And this is exactly why we are here. Not for the food, language, academic education – but character building, empathy and manners. We intentionally chose a forest school that spoke only Japanese, a language they don’t understand. Hopefully, they build some grit, resilience and get uncomfortable.”

Layla, who will be starting Primary 1 in 2027, could not wait to go to school after the first day, Sim shared. Seeing their excitement and happiness, the actress noted that she is “grateful that they are loving it” and the experience “is all worth it”.