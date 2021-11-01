From bubbly host to playing drug addict

Audiences may know Yang Guang Ke Le as the bubbly host of programmes such as Curious City (2021), but the 24-year-old will soon shed that lively image to play a drug addict in Channel 8 drama The Takedown.

The series premieres tomorrow and airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm on Channel 8. It is also available on meWatch.

Here are five things to know about her.

1. CHILD SINGER

The Malaysian host, whose real name is Lau Jia Yi, joined Mediacorp after making it to the top five of singing competition Getai Challenge in 2018.

She started singing on the getai stage in Johor Baru when she was 13.

"I took part in many children's singing competitions, but after I turned 12, I was not eligible anymore so I started singing getai instead," she says.

"I came to Singapore for getai shows when I was about 15 or 16."

Her earnings from performances helped support the family after her parents' food and beverage venture failed.

"My elder sister and elder brother worked part-time too, but with getai, I was able to earn more money at a faster pace," she adds.

2. ACCIDENTAL STAGE NAME

Ke Le, which is Mandarin for cola, has always been her stage name since she was young. The Yang Guang (Mandarin for sunshine) in front of it came unintentionally.

"Jia Yi is such a common name, so people told me to use a nickname that's easy to remember. My mother and I went with Ke Le," she says.

"In getai, when hosts introduce performers, they usually give a description along with his or her name and yang guang was what stuck. So I was eventually introduced as Yang Guang Ke Le."

The name, she says, is a good fit for her sunny personality. "I'm a pretty positive person so I think I'm quite 'yang guang'."

3. TALK SHOW ON RADIO

Being a host might just be most suited to Ke Le's talkative disposition.

"I genuinely love to talk. Sometimes, when I'm getting my make-up or hair done, I'll keep talking even if the make-up people don't reply. I can just keep going - I tell them to treat me like a talk show on radio," she says.

"When I'm travelling from Johor Baru to Ipoh to visit my extended family, I can talk about anything for all eight hours of the ride."

4. GETAI V TELEVISION

In her first TV hosting gig, Ke Le played assistant host to Kym Ng on the culinary variety Ah Gong Can Cook (2019), for which she was nominated as Best Newcomer at this year's Star Awards. It eventually went to actor Zhang Zetong.

Ke Le says that despite being experienced in hosting getai, TV was a whole new ball game.

"I was like a blank piece of paper. I didn't know which camera was on me, which camera was zooming in or even how to stand.

"It's so different from getai, where bigger is better. There are many things on the getai stage for the audience to look at, so the more exaggerated your actions, the more you can get their attention.

"With television, the screen is focused on me, so I had to scale down my style."

5. HOSTING V ACTING

She ventured into acting with Old Is Gold in 2019, but playing a drug addict in The Takedown is her biggest challenge. "You'll see me get interrogated and handcuffed. It's good that it's so different from what I'm like. This is a different side of me, compared with the always smiling and joking Ke Le that people are used to seeing."

Between hosting and acting, she still prefers the former.

She says: "I prefer variety, but I want to challenge myself at acting because it makes me do things I didn't think I could do. I'm a very happy person so I didn't think I could do crying scenes, but actually, I can."