From Aragog to the Hippogriff: A piece of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World lands in Sentosa

SINGAPORE – It is hotter and more humid than fans of J.K. Rowling might remember from her Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts books, but a chunk of the Wizarding World is now here, in a jungle in tropical Singapore.

The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience launches on Sentosa on Feb 3, and will feature the same elements as the ones that have opened in the United States and United Kingdom, according to organisers.

The experience, which was also held in Belgium, is making its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore. An experience in Melbourne, Australia, will be launched later in 2024.

On a preview tour held on Feb 1, guests roamed the roughly 1.3km trail, located along the Sentosa Coastal Trail. The start point is close to Siloso Point Station.

Embedded along the trail are 14 “elements”, referring to items from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts worlds that guests can see or interact with.

Some elements are static while others move, such as the one with Aragog the Acromantula, a giant talking spider, which emerges from its cave. Another magical beast, the Hippogriff, will bow if a guest bows to it first.

At other stops, guests can wave wands and say magical phrases to create special effects. Those who install an app will find quizzes and facts about the magical beasts on their mobile phones.

Mr Jonathan Heng, 34, a project manager with Fever, the live-entertainment discovery platform that is among the organisers of the experience, says that effort went into adapting it for the tropics.

“On Sentosa, there is jungle. The foliage is much denser, and there is much more variety in plant life here,” he says. Rather than fight the foliage, the lights, sounds and elements took advantage of the local flora.

“We use the tall trees here to catch the light differently from other cities. We did it in a way that had very minimal impact on the existing plants,” he adds.

At one stage of the trail, a unicorn appears to be walking between the trees. Instead of using one large electronic display to show the movement, several smaller displays are synchronised to look like one.