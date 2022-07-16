From 'anti' to 'V Live': K-pop glossary for newbies

SEOUL • Newcomers to the K-pop world will often find themselves lost in an online culture riddled with inside jokes, confusing terms and a unique vocabulary. Here is a look at some of the most common K-pop terms.

K-POP

Korean popular music, or "K-pop", is the genre of music originating from South Korea. Originally sung in Korean - but now often in English - K-pop songs may have musical elements from hip-hop, electronic dance, jazz or rock. It is mostly performed by boy bands and girl groups. Key components include tight choreography and high production values.

ANTI-FANS

Also shortened as "anti", it refers to people who hate a celebrity so much that they devote time to mocking and criticising the artiste.

COMEBACK

A K-pop "comeback" means a group releasing new music or an album - with no long passage of time required. Often a multi-step process, a comeback is teased out for weeks with images, videos, and in some cases, pre-album singles.

FAN CHANT

These are words shouted by fans during performances. A chant usually includes naming all the members of a group during the introduction and repeating words or lines throughout a song. Chants are often tailored to specific songs.

FINGER HEART

A gesture of forming a small heart shape with thumb and index fingers. It is frequently used by K-pop artistes to express their fondness for their fans.

IDOL

An "idol" is a K-pop star who has been trained before "debuting" - releasing his or her first music - through an agency. Idols can be solo artistes or part of a group.

LEADER

Most K-pop bands have a designated "leader" who is responsible for guiding and overseeing the group. The person usually starts public introductions and will be the first to speak at events.

LIGHT STICK

Do not dismiss them as mere glow sticks. K-pop light sticks have evolved to become symbols of the fans' devotion to their artistes. They are custom-made for many groups. Fans demonstrate their unity by waving them at concerts.

SASAENG

These super-obsessed fans go over the top for the attention of their favourite K-pop artistes. In Korean, "sa" means private and "saeng" means life, referring to fans' intrusion into stars' private lives. In some cases, this may refer to criminal acts such as breaking into their homes, stealing their personal items or information and sending inappropriate gifts such as lingerie.

V LIVE

To keep up with your favourite K-pop star, V Live is a must. It is a streaming platform used by most K-pop idols to connect with their fans. Some upload behind-the-scenes footage, while others live-stream after shows.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE