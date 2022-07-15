From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

SEOUL (AFP) - Newcomers to the K-pop world will often find themselves lost in an online culture riddled with inside jokes, confusing terms and a unique vocabulary.

Here's a look at some of the most common K-pop terms.

K-pop

Korean popular music, or "K-pop", is the genre of music originating from South Korea. Originally sung in Korean - but now often in English - K-pop songs may have musical elements from hip hop, electronic dance, jazz or rock. It is mostly performed by boy bands and girl groups. Key components include tight choreography, high production values and original concepts.

Anti-fan

Also shortened as "anti", it refers to someone who hates a particular celebrity so much that they devote their time to mocking and criticising that artist.

Comeback

A K-pop "comeback" means a group releasing new music or an album - with no long passage of time required. Often a multi-step process, a comeback is teased out for weeks with images, videos, and in some cases, even pre-album singles.

Fan chant