LOS ANGELES - Elisabeth Moss has starred in some of the most acclaimed television series of the past decade, including science-fiction saga The Handmaid's Tale (2017 to present) and period drama Mad Men (2007 to 2015).

But the 39-year-old Emmy winner has started wandering over to the other side of the camera as well - she directed four episodes of The Handmaid's Tale in 2021 and did the same with an episode of her latest series, Shining Girls, a time-jumping serial-killer story.