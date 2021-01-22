Friyay!: Where to chill

TAIWANESE GIG

TOWARDS HAPPINESS TAICHUNG SPECIAL ONLINE CONCERT

A bevy of Taiwanese celebrities joined hands for an online concert on Jan 17 to celebrate the start of a new year.

More than 15 musicians took the stage, including singers Henry Hsu and Eason Lee, rapper Shou Lou and singer-songwriter Chan Ya-wen.

The show opened with hosts Emerson Tsai and Stephen Hsu singing the upbeat Hokkien number Happy, Come Cha-Cha, while showing off some flashy choreography.

Other highlights came from singer Joanne Lin, who gave a moving performance of her new song Shining Stars while seated on a glowing crescent moon; and Lou, who boogied to the energetic Show Me Some, released in November last year.

INFO To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3909hD2

YOUNG SHOWCASE

YOUNG MISE EN SCENE ONLINE CONCERT

If you caught the romance musical The Secret at Marina Bay Sands in 2018, you might remember its lead actor, Chinese actor-singer Cao Yang, who also goes by the name Young.

In December, the 29-year-old released his debut album Mise En Scene.

On Jan 15, the charming entertainer performed all of the album's 11 tracks - such as the R&B-style I Think I Love You, the romantic July and the groovy Player - during an 80-minute showcase.

Young also covered Snail and Step Aside, which were composed by Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou and featured in the musical.

INFO To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3sDVCZU.

K-POP

POP

I BURN

(G)I-dle

4 stars

Although South Korean girl group (G)I-dle were formed only in 2018, the sextet have quickly earned a reputation for their unique musicality and diverse musical styles.

Their fourth EP I Burn, released on Jan 11, is a mature, well-rounded work about finding the fire in oneself after a relationship ends.

Lead single Hwaa is about the wintry loneliness following a break-up, but uses the symbols of fire and flowers to signal a rebirth.

The disco-influenced Where Is Love expresses a cool apathy towards love, while pop number Dahlia is about the excitement of a new romance.