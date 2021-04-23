Friyay!: Where to chill

ONLINE CONCERT

VAX LIVE: THE CONCERT TO REUNITE THE WORLD

A star-studded line-up is set to perform at a pre-recorded, globally broadcast concert and streaming special, calling for global Covid-19 vaccine equity and people to get their vaccinations as soon as they can.

Helmed by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen and hosted by American singer Selena Gomez, it will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

YouTube will stream an extended version of the concert on Global Citizen's channel, which will include additional performances and appearances.

WHERE: Global Citizen's YouTube channel (bit.ly/3uVYbXR) WHEN: May 9, 9am (Singapore time)

LIVE-STREAM MUSIC FESTIVAL

SECRET SKY FESTIVAL BY PORTER ROBINSON

The debut of American electronic music producer Porter Robinson's second studio album, Nurture - his first record in seven years - will coincide with the second edition of digital music festival Secret Sky.

Robinson curated the line-up for the all-day event, which features fellow producers such as Baauer, Boys Noize and Laxcity.

While the free event can be viewed on any device with a Web browser, you get the most immersive experience with Oculus VR.

Users will be able to embody Secret Sky-themed avatars, experience the festival with thousands of attendees in real time, as well as enjoy features such as live voice chat and multiple explorable environments.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund via YouTube and Twitch.

WHERE: Streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Oculus VR and PlayStation (via RAD TV) WHEN: Sunday, time to be announced INFO: Register at secretskyfest.com to receive a text message and e-mail with a link to the live stream before it starts

ONLINE CONCERT

THE MUSIC OF CHECKPOINT THEATRE

Local theatre company Checkpoint Theatre is celebrating its songbook in its first digital concert.

Helmed by associate artist Weish, who is also one half of home-grown electronic duo .gif, the 30-minute show will feature seven new arrangements of songs from the company's productions. They include Purple Light from Frago (2017) and the never-before-seen finale musical number of Huzir Sulaiman's sequel to Atomic Jaya, last staged in 2013.

Weish will be accompanied by a nine-piece band. The Projector will host a watch party on May 5 at 8pm.

WHERE: Online at Sistic Live; Watch part at The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Digital stream is available from next Thursday to May 9; Watch party on May 5 at 8pm ADMISSION: Digital stream - $5.90 via Sistic Live (bit.ly/3tGHv6c), with 72-hour access. Watch party - $15 via theprojector.sg/events