Friyay!: Where to chill

SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE

LION CITY YOUTH JAZZ FESTIVAL

The finale concert for this year's event is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month in April and also marks Unesco International Jazz Day on April 30.

Like in previous editions, it will feature budding young musicians performing alongside their mentors, as well as musicians from the Jazz Association Singapore Youth Orchestra (JassYO!).

The concert, which features both live and virtual performances, will be helmed by music director Jeremy Monteiro and associate music director Weixiang Tan.

The international line-up includes Grammy-nominated American jazz singer Carmen Bradford; American trumpeter and leader of the Count Basie Orchestra Scotty Barnhart; Malaysian saxophonist Julian Chan; and Thai guitarist Joe Darin.

Among the jazz musicians from Singapore are JassYO! senior youth leader and flautist Rit Xu, saxophone player Shawn Letts, trombonist Regan Wickman, drummer Tamagoh and singer Alemay Fernandez.

WHERE Far East Organization Auditorium, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT Tanjong Pagar/ Downtown WHEN April 24, 7.30pm ADMISSION Details on tickets to be finalised and announced at www.jazzassociation.sg/lioncity

THE SUBSTATION

GOODBYE GARDEN

The Substation has played an important part in the live music scene here in the last 31 years. With its impending closure in July, it is fitting that the venue celebrates its last hurrah with a series of concerts by home-grown acts in the next few months.

The gigs will take place every night from Wednesdays to Sundays at the Substation Garden (formerly Timbre X @ The Substation).

The line-up this month is a diverse mix of cover bands, tribute acts and singer-songwriters. They include The Switch Gang, the resident band at bilingual live music venue Switch known for their take on hits by the likes of Asian pop acts G.E.M., Andy Lau and Blackpink.

Also performing are roots rock quartet General Lee, who will play songs by Singapore rock 'n' roll bands; and Reverie, a quintet known for playing 1980s hits by the likes of American rock band Bon Jovi and Canadian singer Bryan Adams.

More acts will be announced in the coming months. The series is a collaboration between The Substation and F&B chain Timbre.

WHERE The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN Wednesdays to Sundays until July 30, 9.30 to 10.45pm ADMISSION From $29 a show, go to goodbyegarden.peatix.com

LIVE STREAM

A DATE WITH FRIENDS

If you missed the live performances that were part of the Esplanade's 16th edition of A Date With Friends, you can catch some of them online. The annual series of concerts celebrates vintage pop music of yesteryear.

The shows that are available online until Sunday include The Young Ones, a gig by Dimension5 and The Phantoms' Winston Koh that pays tribute to the music of British act Cliff Richard And The Shadows. The band influenced many musicians here in the 1960s.

There is also The Lady And The Flower, a cross-generation collaboration between Malay pop music veteran Rahimah Rahim, who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1960s, and Fathin Amira, a contestant on the third season of Singapore Idol in 2009. They sing local favourite pop hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

Host-singer Marcus Chin marks his 45th year in show business with a performance that looks back at a varied career that spans television, radio, theatre and live concerts.

WHERE Sistic Live WHEN Until Sunday ADMISSION $12 from www.esplanade.com and www.sistic.com.sg