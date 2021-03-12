Friyay!: Where to chill

AWARDS TO WATCH

THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

BTS, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and more will perform at this year's socially distanced edition of the Grammys.

The jam-packed line-up includes everyone from chart-toppers Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Billie Eilish to the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Mayer.

Silk Sonic , the newly announced power duo made up of Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, also squeezed in a late announcement that they will make their television debut at the ceremony.

Dua Lipa has the most nominations with five nods, including for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Taylor Swift, who is also performing, is in the running for four awards, while Eilish and Beyonce are each up for three awards.

WHEN 9am, Monday WHERE Fox Life (Singtel TV Channel 301, or StarHub TV Channel 501).

MUSIC FILM

SOUND OF METAL (NC16)

130 minutes One of the films getting award-show buzz ahead of the Oscars is the sonically challenging Sound Of Metal, which tells the story of punk metal drummer Ruben (played by British actor Riz Ahmed), who grapples with the rapid onset of intermittent hearing loss.

The movie masterfully captures the sound of silence, giving the viewer a first-person experience of Ruben's diminished hearing by utilising innovative sound-design techniques to capture the muffled outside world and the internal vibrations of the protagonist's own voice.

The film, directed by Darius Marder (co-writer of 2012's The Place Beyond The Pines), features supporting actors from the deaf community. There are also open captions for all screenings.

WHERE The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road WHEN Opens April 1 MRT Nicoll Highway ADMISSION Tickets at $13 (students/seniors) or $15 (standard) via theprojector.sg

LIVE EVENT

STAR WALA SERIES PRESENTS: CAN'T SIT STILL TABULA LIVE

Holland Village bar Wala Wala and The Star Vista continue their ongoing collaboration to promote local bands in a time when opportunities to perform live have mostly run dry.

This time, four-piece group Tabula take the stage to dish out covers of classic rock hits alongside Top 40 favourites. Expect everything from Foo Fighters and Oasis to Imagine Dragons and The Killers over their three sets.

WHERE The Star Gallery, Level 3 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN March 26, 7.30pm MRT Buona Vista ADMISSION $40 and $48 (inclusive of one drink) via tickettailor.com/events/startix/493930