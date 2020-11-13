Friyay!: Where to chill

CATCH REGIONAL BANDS

FRED PERRY SUBCULTURE LIVE

The concert series returns, this time online as a live stream. It will be a regional affair, with bands from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia taking the stage.

Representing the home-grown scene are indie band M1LDL1FE, which released new single Small Lanes in June, and singer-songwriter/electronic artist Linying.

Also on the bill are punk band No Good and ska stalwarts Gerhana Ska Cinta from Malaysia, as well as indie outfit Reality Club from Indonesia.

WHERE Watch the live stream at bit.ly/2TKYQuM WHEN Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION Free

POP APPEAL

POP/R&B

POSITIONS

Ariana Grande

3 stars

Don't let all the hype of raunchy single 34+35 distract you from the rest of Ariana Grande's sixth album.

Compared with its predecessor Thank U, Next (2019), the songs in Positions are lighter, brighter and more carefree.

Yes, she makes no bones about having sexual needs. But what is more significant are the signs of her believing in romance again - a departure from her formerly pessimistic stance on "true love".

There seems to be little pressure to make any grand pop statements and, thankfully, no showy over-singing.

From the jazz-inflected Love Language to the orchestral, showtune influence in opening track Shut Up, there is enough colour to make the album's short, sharp pop tunes appealing.

HOME-GROWN MUSIC AND COMIC ACTS IN ACTION

MAJULAH LIVE 2020

Music and comedy go hand in hand in Majulah Live, a new two-day online festival featuring home-grown talents such as singer Aisyah Aziz and comedian Fakkah Fuzz.

On the first day, Majulah Comedy Live will showcase comedians Rishi Budhrani, Jinx Yeo and Sharul Channa.

Majulah Music Live will feature singers and musicians such as Jon Chua JX and Estelle Fly. There will also be collaborative performances by the likes of producer Fauxe and singer Shye, as well as singer-songwriter Jean Seizure and producer DSML. The festival is a collaboration between music company Zendyll and promoters Collective Minds.

WHEN Nov 21 and 22, from 4pm ADMISSION $15 a day, $25 for both days INFO majulahfest.com