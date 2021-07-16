Friyay!: What to watch

ACTION-ADVENTURE

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (PG)

115 minutes (not reviewed)

This year is the 40th anniversary of the movie that opens with an action sequence that is seared into the memories of those who saw it in a cinema for the first time in 1981.

Raiders, directed by Steven Spielberg, spawned three more films and a television series but none of the follow-ups enjoyed the first film's impact or fan adulation. This re-release, the latest in a series of collaborations between the Singapore Film Society (SFS), Golden Village Cineplexes and film distributors Park Circus, comes in a restored 4K format.

WHERE: GV VivoCity

WHEN: Tomorrow, July 24 and 31, 7pm

MRT: HarbourFront

ADMISSION: GV standard ticket rates, with discounts for SFS Film Fam members

INFO AND BOOKINGS: gv.com.sg

HYBRID FEST

MEXICAN FILM FESTIVAL

Presented by the Embassy of Mexico and The Projector, the seventh edition of the festival comes in an online and in-cinema hybrid format.

Available only in the cinema is the drama Workforce (2019, PG13, 80 minutes, from Sunday, various times), an exploration of class tensions that trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter describes as "packing a punch".

At a construction site in Mexico City, a fatal workplace accident triggers a chain of events involving the wealthy owner of the house being built and Francisco (Luis Alberti), brother of the dead man and also a worker on the site.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road and online at theprojector.sg

MRT: Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Till July 25

ADMISSION: Cinema tickets at $15; $10 for a 48-hour rental period

INFO AND BOOKINGS: theprojector.sg

HORROR

THE EXORCIST (R21)

121 minutes, streaming on Netflix

Rating: 5/5

Just added to Netflix is this ground-breaking 1973 film that became the first work of horror to receive a nomination for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. Not only was it a massive commercial success and a cultural phenomenon, but it also triggered debates over its explicit depictions of demonic possession involving child actress Linda Blair.

Director William Friedkin, working with a screenplay by William Peter Blatty based on the latter's best-selling novel, also made the inspired choice of using progressive rock musician Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells in the soundtrack.