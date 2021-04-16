Friyay!: What to watch

REVIEW

THE FATHER (PG13)

97 minutes, now showing

Rating: 5/5

In Florian Zeller's play-turned-movie, dementia is a character in its own right. It is a sadist, a torturer who has singled out Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) as its plaything.

Anthony is riddled with paranoia, for example, because people are not who they seem to be. They might be actors, taking advantage of his spotty memory to swindle him. Trouble is, his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) does not look like Anne at all. Could she also be one of "them"?

Anthony's agony is also the audience's because the story never verifies the information he is perceiving. In his looking-glass world, who can say if the nice helper (played by Imogen Poots) is who she claims to be?

A recipient of six Oscar nominations - including Best Actor for Hopkins and Best Supporting Actress for Colman - the film treads lightly on its psychological thriller underpinnings while still using them with terrifying effectiveness.

There is an unsettling surprise in almost every scene, but Colman and Hopkin's humanity makes sure the audience sticks with the story and is invested in every moment.

AWARD-WINNING DRAMA

BETTER DAYS (PG13)

135 minutes, now showing at The Projector and Golden Village cinemas

Last month, this work from China made the final list of five nominees in the Best International Feature category of the Academy Awards.

For those who missed this drama about teen bullying and finding one's tribe when it was first screened here in 2019, you can catch it at The Projector and Golden Village cinemas.

Adapted from Jiu Yuexi's popular young adult novel, it follows the story of 17-year-old Chen Nian (Zhou Dongyu), a girl tormented by classmates. She meets street punk Xiao Bei (singer-actor Jackson Yee). But this meeting of kindred spirits is overshadowed by a murder investigation.

The film is directed by Derek Tsang, who helmed the sensitive and well-reviewed female-friendship drama Soul Mate (2016).

In addition to the Oscar nomination, the film has also received other awards from China and Australia.

INDEPENDENT FILMS

CARIBBEAN FILM SHOWCASE AT OUR TAMPINES HUB

Nine award-winning and independent films from the Caribbean are featured in this free showcase organised by Our Tampines Hub and the embassies of Mexico, Cuba and Venezuela.

Screening today at 7.30pm is the drama Habanastation (PG, 2011, 95 minutes), Cuba's entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film (now known as Best International Feature) category in 2012. It stars Ernesto Escalona and Andy Fornaris.

The film, targeted at younger viewers, tells the story of two children - one from a rich family and another from a poor one - who become friends despite class barriers.

WHERE Festive Arts Theatre, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT Tampines WHEN Till April 25 ADMISSION Free. Tickets can be redeemed at the customer service counter after registration with a QR code. Each person can redeem two tickets, on a first-come-first-served basis INFO facebook.com/OurTampinesHub