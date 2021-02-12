Friyay! What to watch

CHINESE NEW YEAR SHORT FILMS

The squabbling families from Singtel's 2020 hit short film, His Grandfather's Road - now at more than 14 million views on YouTube - are back with fresh arguments.

The new short film, My Grandmother's House, has chalked up more than four million views after being uploaded on Jan 22.

There are also two new works on short film website Viddsee.

Pantang Boy (pantang means taboo in Malay) by Michael Tay, a creative director with production house Oak3 Films, shows how a family gets into an uproar during the festive season when a child in funeral clothes shows up at their home. Can generosity and compassion prevail over anxiety about bad luck?

In the gorgeous animation work Framed Memories, a father and son grow apart. Designer Mclelun Lee's poignant story tracks each passing Chinese New Year as another missed opportunity for reconciliation between two stubborn men.

Watch My Grandmother's House at: str.sg/JrKe

Watch Pantang Boy at: str.sg/JrKn

Watch Framed Memories at: str.sg/JrK7

WESTERN

NEWS OF THE WORLD (M18)

119 minutes, available on Netflix

In this western, Tom Hanks is Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of the Civil War who collects newspapers and then travels the frontier reading articles aloud to crowds.

His solitary ride is interrupted by the discovery of a Caucasian child (Helena Zengel) abandoned by the natives who kidnapped her after raiding her family’s homestead.

It falls on Kidd to take the girl to her remaining relatives far away, a job he does not relish. Having spent much of her life with natives, she cannot speak English and finds his habits odd. And he thinks the same of her.

This critically acclaimed film from director Paul Greengrass (the biopic Captain Phillips, 2013, also starring Hanks) was supposed to have opened in cinemas here last year, but was delayed because of the pandemic. It is now available on Netflix.

Zengel has earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for Best Supporting Actress.