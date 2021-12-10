Friyay!: What to listen to

ALBUM LAUNCH FILM

HAIL NOTHING (LIVE AT SNAKEWEED) (PG)

42 minutes

Home-grown electronic music duo .gif had grand plans for an album launch show for their sophomore album, Hail Nothing, when it was released last year. They had to be scrapped due to the pandemic.

But with the setback came a new opportunity. Chew Wei Shan and Nurudin Sadali ended up making a film of them performing songs from the album.

Directed by Elliot Sng and set in acclaimed music studio Snakeweed, the film also features other home-grown acts - Bani Haykal, Charlie Lim and Sarah Teh.

Tickets to the original premiere screenings for today and tomorrow sold out quickly, so another screening on Sunday has been added.

The vinyl version of Hail Nothing will be sold at the screenings.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

WHEN: Sunday, 5pm

ADMISSION: $20 (standard) and $18 (concession). Go to theprojector.sg/films-and-events/hail-nothing

FOLK/COUNTRY

RAISE THE ROOF

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

4/5

Raise The Roof is the second collaboration between British rock singer and Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and American bluegrass singer Alison Krauss - both giants in their genres.

It comes 14 years after their last album together, Raising Sand, a highly feted release that picked up, among other awards, Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2009 Grammys.

The duo do not veer too wildly from Raising Sand's formula in the new release, which comprises covers that meld a variety of styles, including folk, country and soul.

They take on songs by acts such as country rock duo The Everly Brothers (The Price Of Love), folk singer Bert Jansch (It Don't Bother Me) and R&B musician Allen Toussaint (Trouble With My Lover).

With their palpable chemistry and seamless blend of voices, Plant and Krauss give these classics new life.

ONLINE FESTIVAL

MUSIC SHE MAKES 2021

This three-day online festival celebrates women musicians from Singapore and Malaysia.

It included a performance yesterday by local pop singer Rriley, otherwise known as Sandra Riley Tang from pop quartet The Sam Willows. She performed her new single - you should have said so - for the first time.

Today, singer-songwriter Kyla T will do a fund-raising gig for her upcoming EP, Stupid Cupid, while singer and rapper Masia One will stage a masterclass on starting out in the music business.

Tomorrow, there will be shows by singer-songwriter Krysta Joy, who recently released her second album, Embrace The Progress; and a joint concert by singer-songwriters Haneri, Marian Carmel and Rene.

Two acts will also stage fund-raisers for their new works.

Little Laksa, also known as Adia Tay, who has an upcoming album, Live From Burn Road, will donate 10 per cent of the proceeds to online mental healthcare platform Safe Space SG.

Diabetic Duo - comprising Amanda Ong and Sope, who have diabetes - are raising money for the marketing and music video of their single, Diabetes.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Till tomorrow, 8 to 11pm

ADMISSION: From $18

INFO: musicshemakes.peatix.com