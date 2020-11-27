Friends star Matthew Perry gets engaged to 'greatest woman on the face of the planet'

Matthew Perry confirmed the news when he spoke to People magazine on Nov 26, 2020.
Matthew Perry confirmed the news when he spoke to People magazine on Nov 26, 2020.PHOTO: MATTHEW PERRY/INSTAGRAM
  • Published
    44 min ago

SINGAPORE - Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, has announced he is set to tie the knot with his 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

He confirmed the news when he spoke to People magazine on Thursday (Nov 26).

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," said the actor, who has been with Hurwitz since 2018.

Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager, has posted about her relationship with Perry on her private Instagram account, including a sweet tribute to him on Valentine's Day this year around the time he first joined the social media platform, and amassed over 4 million followers in 24 hours.

She wrote: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer".

Perry and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer from Friends - a sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004 - still have a reunion show in the works. However, filming has been delayed because of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, he tweeted: "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

Variety reported that the six Friends stars will each receive at least US$2.5 million (S$3.35 million) for taking part in the one-off special.

More on this topic

 
 
Topics: 