Friends star James Michael Tyler has stage 4 prostate cancer, unable to walk

LOS ANGELES - Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for playing deadpan cafe manager Gunther on Friends, has revealed he has stage 4 prostate cancer and is no longer able to walk.

The 59-year-old actor, who was on all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom from 1994 to 2004, appeared on American network NBC's Today show on Monday (June 21) looking totally unrecognisable.

"In September of 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," he told Today host Craig Melvin, adding that doctors discovered the cancer during a routine physical and he was treated with hormone therapy.

Last month, Tyler made an appearance via Zoom on the Friends: The Reunion special, which reunited the main cast of Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

"It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly," he said of the sitcom.

He did not reveal his diagnosis during the reunion, saying: "I didn't want it to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer'."

The character of Gunther, who was secretly in love with Aniston's Rachel, was a fan favourite and Tyler was the most frequent guest star on Friends.

Tyler said the show's producers had been aware of his illness "for a long time" and Schwimmer had reached out to him on Instagram.

Tyler said his disease started "mutating" during the pandemic and he can no longer walk as he has tumours on his spine.

"Of course, it's stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," he said, urging viewers to ask their doctor for a prostate-specific antigen test when they go for a health examination.

While he was upbeat and matter of fact for most parts of the interview, he had to fight back tears when he said early detection is key and he regretted not listening to his wife.

When asked if there was anything he would have done differently, he said: "I would have listened to my wonderful wife — who has been my absolute strength throughout all of this.

"I would've gone in earlier and it would've been hopefully caught earlier."