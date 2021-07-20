Friends, agency remember actor Haruma Miura on first death anniversary

TOKYO • The management agency of late Japanese actor Haruma Miura has set up a memorial website in memory of him, as his friends remembered him on social media on the first anniversary of his death.

Miura died of suicide at age 30 on July 18 last year. He had appeared in numerous movies, including the manga-adapted two-parter Attack On Titan (2015),

His agency Amuse said the memorial website for Miura, titled "Forever in our hearts, Haruma Miura", is opened till Sunday.

"On the site, you will find compilation videos of his past works as well as his unreleased photos," Amuse said. "We hope that you will be able to feel Haruma Miura's artistic visions and his passion for his works."

It added that it will also archive his photos on Instagram and Weibo on the site.

"We are preparing to make them available on the Amuse official website even after the memorial event ends so that you can remember for a long time," it said.

Miura's good friends from the entertainment industry also remembered him on social media.

Japanese actor Shohei Miura, who had acted with Haruma Miura in the television series Gokusen 3 (2008), shared a photo of a blue sky on Instagram on Sunday, as he wrote in Japanese: "One year has passed. Still missing him after one year."

Japanese-Spanish actor Yu Shirota also posted a photo of a blue sky and wrote in English: "I miss you so much."

Other celebrities who put up social media posts in memory of Miura included actor Ryohei Suzuki and singer Juju.