French screen legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dead at 91

PARIS (AFP) - France lost a screen legend on Friday (June 17) - actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, who died at the age of 91, was hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as "a wonderful artistic talent".

Among the legends that emerged during French cinema's New Wave in the 1960s, Trintignant had one of the most durable careers, still making ground-breaking films into his 80s.

His quiet authority and sonorous voice left their mark on some 120 films, from the notorious And God Created Woman alongside Brigitte Bardot in 1956, through classics like A Man And A Woman (1966) and Z (1969), to later powerful dramas such as Three Colours: Red (1994) and Amour (2001).

"He accompanied our lives through French cinema," said Mr Macron when he was informed of the news during a tech conference in Paris.

"It's a page that turns on a wonderful artistic talent and voice."

Trintignant's life was, however, marked by one terrible trauma when his daughter Marie was beaten to death by her rock-star boyfriend Bertrand Cantat in 2003.

He was surrounded by his family in the Gard region of southern France when he died, his wife said in a statement sent to AFP. No cause of death was given.

Trintignant announced his retirement from cinema in 2017 but returned two years later for a sequel to the film that made his name, A Man And A Woman".

The New Wave love story from director Claude Lelouch starred Trintignant as a racing driver - his real-life passion - and turned him into an international star after it won two Academy Awards and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

He won the best actor award at the festival three years later for political thriller Z.

"The most beautiful voice that we've heard in theatre or cinema," Lelouch told French radio last Friday.

"He made us a gift of his scars. He was a remarkable man... I owe him everything," added Lelouch, who worked with Trintignant on seven films.

Despite his screen success, Trintignant was known to say that he preferred the theatre.

"I could have spent my whole life doing theatre," he said in 2017, adding: "But cinema paid better."