French DJ Kavinsky, famed for Nightcall, found dead in Paris

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French DJ and musician Kavinsky would have turned 51 on July 31.

PARIS - French DJ and musician Kavinsky, known for his electronic classic Nightcall, has been found dead at his home in Paris, prosecutors said on July 29.

The self-taught pianist, whose real name is Vincent Belorgey, would have turned 51 on July 31.

It was not immediately clear how he died, but emergency crews late on July 28 noted nothing suspicious, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Nightcall became a global hit after hit was featured in the soundtrack of 2011 movie Drive, starring Ryan Gosling. It was later covered by English indie pop band London Grammar.

After Kavinsky performed it at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, it became the most sought-after tune ever in a single day on the Shazam app.

Culture Minister Catherine Pegard said France had lost “one of its most singular voices”.

“The entire world has vibrated to Nightcall. Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to cross generations and borders,” she said.

Born near Paris in 1975, he embarked on his career in the early 2000s, with multiple live performances, including opening for Daft Punk. AFP