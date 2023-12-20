French actress Eva Green’s feminist Milady takes centre stage in The Three Musketeers film

LOS ANGELES – Many will have heard of The Three Musketeers, the swashbuckling French historical novel by Alexandre Dumas, in part because of the many screen adaptations.

Less well-known is the female spy in the story, Milady de Winter, the titular heroes’ beautiful and cunning antagonist.

But she takes centre stage in a new French film based on the 1844 classic, The Three Musketeers: Milady, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 21 and stars French actress and former Bond girl Eva Green.

And the 43-year-old tells The Straits Times her character fights a bit like the heroine in a Chinese martial arts movie, something the star loved training for.

The film is the second chapter in a two-part saga that began with The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, which screened in November.

And it features the same all-star French cast, including actors Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris and Pio Marmai as the three musketeers – elite soldiers tasked with serving and protecting the king – and Francois Civil as D’Artagnan, the young man who joins them.

Milady (Green) is a central figure in the story – an international woman of intrigue who can fight and horse-ride as well as any man and also seduce, disguise herself and speak multiple languages.

In this film, as the three musketeers fight a war that threatens to tear France apart, D’Artagnan finds himself reluctantly joining forces with Green in order to save the woman he loves, Constance (Lyna Khoudri).

In a Zoom interview, Green says it was a thrill to bring Milady to life.

“What I really loved in this version is that she is not 100 per cent evil – there are layers to her.

“She’s a chameleon – she adapts depending on who she is dealing with – and as an actor, it was just fun to play.”

“And in this second part, you discover what is haunting her – her demons, her wounds. That was something we’d never seen in other versions,” says the actress, who has made a name for herself portraying femme fatales in Bond movie Casino Royale (2006), fantasy film Dark Shadows (2012), period epic 300: Rise Of An Empire (2014) and crime actioner Sin City: A Dame To Kill For (2014).

Milady is also one, “in the sense that she seduces and she can kill to get what she wants – and there’s no remorse at all when she does that”, Green explains.

“But if she was going to be evil just for the sake of it, I don’t think I would have enjoyed it as much.”

The character also feels quite modern despite the 17th-century setting.