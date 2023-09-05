French actor Mathieu Kassovitz out of danger after motorbike accident

PARIS - French actor Mathieu Kassovitz, director of the 1995 film La Haine, is not in danger for his life after a Sunday motorbike accident, people close to him told AFP Monday.

Kassovitz has undergone surgery for injuries to his ankle, leg and pelvis, they said.

“The operations went well,” his father Peter Kassovitz, a Hungarian-born film director, said in a statement issued by the actor’s agent.

“Mathieu will begin a normal process of healing, rest and returning to fitness.”

Prosecutors had said Sunday that Kassovitz was injured while taking part in a motorbike training course in the Essonne department just south of Paris.

He was not involved in a collision with another vehicle, they added, but flew out of the saddle and fell hard to the ground.

People close to Kassovitz said that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and had not suffered any head injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched by local prosecutors and police.

More recently starring as secret agent Malotru in the hit spy thriller series Le Bureau des Legendes (The Bureau), Kassovitz burst onto the French cinema scene in 1995 with his directorial debut La Haine (Hatred).

The black-and-white movie tackling the issues of France’s deprived suburbs and police violence went on to winn the Best Director award at the Cannes film festival.

Nicknamed “Kasso”, Kassovitz has since appeared in dozens of films.

His latest movie, Visions, will be shown in French cinemas from Wednesday. AFP