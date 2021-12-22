Free music festival featuring S'pore acts to take place at *Scape

SINGAPORE - A free music festival, urban sonic, featuring 16 home-grown musicians such as Benjamin Kheng and Linying, will take place at *Scape The Ground Theatre over two weekends in January.

The shows, scheduled for Jan 7 to 9 and Jan 14 to 16, will have live audiences who have to pre-register for the free tickets.

Kheng, who is also a member of pop quartet The Sam Willows, was one of the five most listened-to local acts on music streaming Spotify in 2021. Indie singer Linying was among the artistes who wrote and sang this year's National Day Parade theme, The Road Ahead.

Alsoperformingare acts such as R&B trio BRB., ska-punk band The Full Pledge Munkeesas well as singer-songwriters Izat Ibrahim, Daniel Sid and Dominic Chin.

The festival, organised by IMC Live Global, is the live entertainment company's first eventat the 10,000 sq ft *Scape The Ground Theatre, one of the largest indoor venues in the Orchard Road area. From Jan 1, IMC will manage and curate shows at the venue.

The company also manages and has been organising live concerts at the Capitol Theatre in Stamford Road in the past year.

Mr Romell Song, IMC Group Asia's chief operating officer, says urban sonic will be an anchor festival at *Scape, as well as a stage for emerging home-grown artistes."We hope to expose Singapore youths to the live entertainment scene. This initiative is also part of our company's community and social development efforts."