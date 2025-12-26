Fred Chan is first Malaysian actor to play lead villain in a Bollywood film

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fred Chan said he was drawn to the role because of his love for experiencing different film-making environments.

MALAYSIA – Local actors have been making huge strides on the global stage in recent years.

From Michelle Yeoh’s historic Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2023 to Jack Tan’s Best Supporting Actor nod for Abang Adik at the Golden Horse Awards in the same year, Malaysian stars are proving they can shine anywhere.

But beyond Hollywood and Chinese cinema, more are also carving a space in the Indian film scene.

In 2011, Adi Putra was in the hit heist film Don 2, followed by Rosyam Nor in the 2016 blockbuster Kabali, and Irfan Zaini in the 2024 movie The Greatest Of All Time.

Another landmark moment came with 120 Bahadur, which features local actors Fred Chan and Seng Soo Ming.

The pair made history as the first Malaysians to be cast as leading antagonists in a Bollywood production, playing Captain Aimer and Major Memeti respectively.

In an interview with StarLifestyle, Chan said the opportunity came to him through Seng, who is also his mentor.

“Someone had approached him, asking for recommendations for Chinese actors. He told me about this opportunity, so I got in touch with the casting department and sent in my casting video,” he said.

The 39-year-old Penangite added that he was drawn to the role because of his love for experiencing different film-making environments.

“I want to work with as many different productions as possible because I love learning from different people.”

After waiting for two months, Chan r eceived a call confirming his part.

Helmed by Indian film-maker Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur is based on t he Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

It chronicles the sacrifice of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his 120 soldiers who bravely defended their post against overwhelming Chinese forces.

The movie also stars Indian actors Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena and Ankit Siwach.

One aspect of Bollywood film-making that impressed Chan was the advanced equipment.

The actor recalled seeing a snow-making machine for the first time.

“It’s spectacular because the team was able to cover much of the large hill we were filming on in fake snow,” he said.

“There was also plenty of big equipment that I’d never seen before in Malaysia, including the types of lights and smoke machines used. They were huge. ”

Among the challenges that came with playing Capt Aimer were adopting a mainland Chinese accent and studying military commands in Chinese.

“While I had been part of a uniformed group in school, most of the commands were in Malay or English,” he said.

To add authenticity to his portrayal, Chan had to learn how to use an assault rifle. “I’ve handled a pistol in previous movies, but never a rifle. It was one of the more unforgettable moments,” he said.

This is not Chan’s first venture into Bollywood.

In 2024, he had a minor role in Indian film-maker Vasan Bala’s action-thriller film Jigra.

Before acting, Chan – who had regularly participated in stage productions during his university days – spent more than 10 years as a teacher.

However, he chose to pursue acting full-time as he did not want to have any regrets.

“One of the hardest things is dealing with rejection. It’s easy to feel demotivated because of constant rejections in this line of work, but it’s something I have to be mentally prepared for,” he said, crediting his family and friends for keeping him grounded.

“I have to keep telling myself not to give up and to keep trying.”

Chan’s perseverance eventually paid off.

Since his acting debut in 2019, Chan has starred in projects such as Titoudao (2019), Forget Me Not (2022), Pendatang (2023) and Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (202 4).

Asked about future aspirations, Chan shared his desire to tackle diverse roles, including portraying characters with disabilities.

“Ther e ar e so many other roles I want to portray. It’s hard to pinpoint just one specific character, but if given the chance, I’d like to portray a person with disabilities. I think it would be a good challenge as it requires careful research and understanding,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK