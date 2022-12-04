Four years after their last performance in S’pore, Mayday stage electrifying show

Taiwanese singer-actress Rene Liu with rock band Mayday at the Mayday Fly To 2022 Live In Singapore concert, at the National Stadium on Dec 3, 2022. PHOTO: B'IN MUSIC
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - For a band which performed in Singapore every other year before the Covid-19 pandemic, four years must feel like an eternity.

That was how long fans have waited to see Taiwanese band Mayday in the flesh again. Some 40,000 of them were at the band’s three-hour concert, titled Mayday Fly To 2022 Live In Singapore, at the National Stadium last Saturday. The quintet – consisting of lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster – last performed here in 2018 and their pandemic-induced absence had only fired up fans even more.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top