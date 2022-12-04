Four years after their last performance in S’pore, Mayday stage electrifying show

SINGAPORE - For a band which performed in Singapore every other year before the Covid-19 pandemic, four years must feel like an eternity.

That was how long fans have waited to see Taiwanese band Mayday in the flesh again. Some 40,000 of them were at the band’s three-hour concert, titled Mayday Fly To 2022 Live In Singapore, at the National Stadium last Saturday. The quintet – consisting of lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster – last performed here in 2018 and their pandemic-induced absence had only fired up fans even more.