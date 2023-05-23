Former Wonder Girls member Yubin dating South Korea’s top tennis player Kwon Soon-woo

SEOUL - There is more good news for former K-pop girl group Wonder Girls.

More than a year after their youngest member Hyerim, 30, gave birth to a baby boy in February 2022, another member, Yubin, has found love with South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo.

South Korean website Sports Seoul said on Monday they are dating, with Yubin, 34, spotted in the audience at the 2023 Davis Cup qualifying round held in Seoul in February.

Kwon, 25, helped South Korea defeat Belgium and reach the group stage of the men’s team tournament.

Yubin’s agency RRR Entertainment confirmed the pair are an item in a statement to the South Korean media on Monday.

“It is true (they) have been meeting each other with positive feelings,” the agency said, according to a translation by K-pop website Soompi. “We cannot disclose the details of it because it is the artiste’s private life.”

Yubin, whose full name is Kim Yu-bin, debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007 until they disbanded 10 years later.

She founded her own music label, RRR Entertainment, in February 2020, with Hyerim joining the agency. The latter left in February 2023.

Kwon is currently South Korea’s top-ranked tennis player, and is placed No. 101 in the world. He won his second career ATP Tour title in Australia in January 2023 and became the first South Korean to clinch multiple ATP Tour titles.