Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim gives birth

SEOUL - Hyerim, who was a member of South Korean musical group Wonder Girls before it disbanded in January 2017, has given birth to her first child.

Her agency, RRR Entertainment, announced the news in a statement released on Feb 25: "On the afternoon of February 23, Hyerim gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul. Currently, both mother and baby are healthy, and are resting with the support of Shin Min Chul, family, and friends."

Hyerim, 29, married South Korean taekwondo athlete Shin Min-chul, 35, in 2020.

The singer confirmed the news on her Instagram account with a black-and-white photograph of her newborn son's feet.

"Our love was born healthy! Love at first sight is REAL!" she wrote in her caption, before signing off with a heart emoji.

She had been active on social media prior to giving birth, sharing multiple photographs of her baby bump, as well as pictures from a baby shower.

Wonder Girls debuted in 2007 and had several hits, the most famous being Nobody (2008) which was released as a single in the United States the following year. The song charted at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Wonder Girls the first South Korean act to enter the chart.

Born Woo Hye-rim in Seoul, Hyerim joined the group in 2010, after another member, Sunmi, left to pursue her academic career.