Former Wonder Girls leader Sunye wows netizens

SEOUL - Sunye, the former leader of South Korean girl band Wonder Girls, wowed netizens with stunning new photos, showing off her slender and youthful figure.

Despite having three children in the last decade, plus an even longer absence from the entertainment industry, it is clear that the 32-year-old has retained her polished showbiz looks.

In the Instagram post on Friday, Sunye is seen in two black-and-white photos, looking willowy and effortlessly cool while standing by a microphone.

"Our manager took a (tall) picture (of me)," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sunye, who was born in Seoul as Min Sun-ye, captured hearts as the first member and main vocalist of Wonder Girls, whose hit songs include Nobody (2008).

The song charted at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Wonder Girls the first South Korean act to enter the chart.

However, just before her marriage to Korean-Canadian James Park in 2013, Sunye pulled away from the limelight, becoming an inactive member of the band before officially departing in 2015.

In the years since, she and her husband have had three daughters - now aged eight, six and three - and have dedicated much of their time to philanthropy. This includes a brief stint of living in Haiti to do missionary work.

There were media reports in 2018 that the singer hadleft Haiti - and e was making a comeback.

Sunye appeared on the reality television series, Mama The Idolwhich premiered in December last year.

The variety show stars former K-pop idols who left to pursue motherhood, charting their journey as they work together to re-learn their singing and dancing skills, and form a new musical group.