Former TVB actress Bernice Liu, 43, attends graduation ceremony at University of British Columbia

Bernice Liu put her studies on hold in 2001 to focus on her acting career and returned to complete her education in 2018. PHOTOS: BERNICE LIU/INSTAGRAM
VANCOUVER – Hong Kong-based Canadian actress Bernice Liu, 43, recently flew to Canada to attend a graduation ceremony at the University of British Columbia.

The former TVB star, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in commerce, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday expressing her happiness on completing her studies and gratitude to those who have supported her.

“You know who you are... Those who supported me, those who challenged me. Without the balance of love, life and serendipitous events, I would not be who I am today,” she wrote.

The Virtues Of Harmony (2001 to 2002) actress completed her course in 2020, but was unable to attend the graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

“I’m so excited now that I’ve finally fulfilled my dream of graduating. My parents were so happy for me. I even got to see my grandfather and celebrate this momentous day as a family,” Liu said.

She attended the University of British Columbia for three years as a pre-med student before switching to commerce. She put her studies on hold in 2001 to focus on her acting career and returned to complete her education in 2018.

According to the university’s news page, Liu would attend her classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Vancouver before returning to Hong Kong on Thursday night for filming schedules.

Despite her age, the artiste never felt ashamed returning to university.

“It doesn’t matter how old I am. Grades matter, but at the end of the day, it’s the process of learning and growing up that’s most important,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

