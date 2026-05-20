Former TVB actor Steven Ma joins listed company as senior exec with $412,000 annual salary

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Former Hong Kong actor Steven Ma has begun his first day at work at Hin Sang Group after leaving Metro Broadcast.

Hin Sang Group announced in a press statement on May 18 that the 54-year-old will be appointed as an executive director, vice-chairman and a co-chief executive of the company with effect from May 20.

The listed company is mainly engaged in the business of children’s healthcare, Chinese medicine and traditional Chinese medical-related projects.

Hin Sang Group said Ma has entered into a service agreement with the company for a term of three years and is entitled to HK$2.52 million (S$412,000) per annum for his appointment.

Ma’s latest position came after Metro Broadcast announced on May 11 that he was leaving the radio broadcasting company due to personal reasons.

He had joined it as chief operating officer in late 2023 and was subsequently promoted to chief executive in June 2025 before the sudden departure.

The former star joined Hong Kong broadcaster TVB in 1994 and is famous for TV series such as The Duke Of Mount Deer 1998, Where The Legend Begins (2002) and Safe Guards (2006).

He left the station in 2012 but was still appearing in some TVB shows on a project basis, like Storm In A Cocoon (2014) and Deep In The Realm Of Conscience (2018).

He also founded and operated multiple ventures across the publishing, education and catering sectors in the past decade.

He currently serves as a member of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education.