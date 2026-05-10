Former TV host Mickey Huang escapes jail time for possessing child porn

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Ex-TV host Mickey Huang was originally sentenced to one year and six months in prison, suspended for four years.

Disgraced Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang will not serve jail time after Taiwan’s Supreme Court upheld his suspended sentence in a child sexual exploitation case, sparking public outrage and renewed debate over the country’s judicial system.

The former presenter, 54, was sentenced in November 2025 by the Taiwan High Court to one year and six months in prison for possessing sexually explicit material involving minors. However, the sentence was suspended for four years, meaning he will avoid incarceration unless he reoffends during that period.

The court also ordered him to complete 180 hours of community service and attend three legal education sessions.

On May 7, Taiwan’s Supreme Court rejected final appeals from prosecutors, making the ruling official. Prosecutors had argued that the punishment was too lenient given the severity of the offences, while Huang had sought to overturn his conviction.

According to court findings, Huang purchased and stored more than 2,300 sexually explicit videos and images involving 37 minors aged between 10 and 17 through an online forum known as “Creative Private House”.

The High Court said it granted the suspended sentence after considering that Huang had no prior criminal record and had reached settlements with the victims.

The ruling triggered backlash online and from advocacy groups, with many questioning why Huang gets to avoid prison time despite the scale of the case.

Women’s rights organisations in Taiwan had previously criticised the suspended sentence, saying it downplayed the harm suffered by victims of digital sexual violence.

Huang was once one of Taiwan’s best-known television personalities before his career collapsed following allegations of sexual misconduct and the discovery of the illegal materials in 2023.

The scandal also affected his ex-wife Summer Meng’s acting career, as she was criticised for supporting him. The two quietly divorced in 2025.