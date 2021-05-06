Former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield denies return to latest Spider-Man movie

If you are still holding your breath, hoping for the three actors who have played Spider-Man recently to appear in the same movie, you can relax now.

For months, there have been rumours that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield - who played Peter Parker before English actor Tom Holland - will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Maguire, 45, was Spider-Man in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (2002 to 2007), while Garfield, 37, donned the Spider suit in the reboot The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Garfield has now come out to say that he will not appear in the latest Spider-Man movie, which is scheduled to be released in December.

"I can't speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call," he said on Tuesday's (May 4) episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz.

"I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's like people freaking out," added Garfield, who was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for the war movie Hacksaw Ridge (2016).

"And I'm just like, 'guys, guys, guys' - I wish I could just speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill'."

The only certainty is Holland reprising his role as the superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

He also shot down talk of the return of his screen predecessors in an interview with Esquire magazine in February.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," said the 24-year-old actor . "Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me."

Other actors who are returning include Zendaya, who plays Spider-Man's love interest MJ, and Jacob Batalon, who plays his best friend Ned Leeds.

Fans can also look forward to the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, and the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.