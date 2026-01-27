Fashion designer Victoria Beckham receives top French honour in Paris amid family rift

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Kim Turnbull, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel at the Paris ceremony where Victoria was named an Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters.

PARIS – Victoria Beckham escaped the bitterness of a family feud with a trip to Paris, France, on Jan 26 to receive an award from the culture ministry for her contribution to the fashion and entertainment industries.

The former Spice Girl, after a weekend celebrating “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton ’s 50th birthday, headed to the French capital with husband David and her children – except Brooklyn – to be named an Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters.

The ceremony at the culture ministry was kept under wraps to avoid a scrum of journalists or onlookers after explosive claims about the Beckhams by eldest son Brooklyn recently.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati praised Beckham as “a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people”. She paid tribute to Beckham’s “meticulous, almost architectural” approach to clothing, according to a copy of the speech sent to AFP.

After starting with shows in London and New York, Beckham has been unveiling the new collections for her label in Paris since 2022.

Ms Dati told the 51-year-old singer-turned-designer: “Through your journey, your work and your commitment, you have woven a deep, sincere and lasting bond with France.”

Brooklyn Beckham deepened a rift with his parents after writing on social media on Jan 19 that they had tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, American actress Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham leaves with her husband David Beckham after being named an Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters at the Ministry of Culture in Paris on Jan 26. PHOTO: AFP

In a highly personal post that confirmed a long-rumoured falling out, Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham “hijacked” his first dance on his wedding day and danced “inappropriately on me”.

A video of the Jan 26 ceremony by Paris Match magazine showed David Beckham and the rest of his clan looking on and applauding, along with French fashion bosses Antoine Arnault and Francois-Henri Pinault.

The Order of the Arts and Letters is reserved for figures judged to have contributed to France’s cultural life and is separate from the more prestigious Legion of Honour (Legion d’honneur), the state’s top award.

President Emmanuel Macron decorated Louis Vuitton designer and rapper Pharrell Williams with a Legion of Honour on Jan 23 at a private ceremony attended by US rappers Pusha T and Future.

Former England captain David Beckham received a knighthood from Britain’s King Charles III in November in what he called his “proudest moment”. AFP