Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton secretly marries singer Jade Jones after 23 years

LONDON - Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who began dating singer Jade Jones in 1998, surprised her fans with a wedding announcement on Tuesday (July 13).

The 45-year-old also known as Baby Spice posted a photo of herself in a short white dress with a long train and a crown of flowers with Jones, 42, in a Gucci jacket and brown hat.

In the caption, she wrote: "Mr and Mrs Jones!" followed by four heart emojis.

Jones also posted a shot of the newly-weds gazing into each other's eyes with a similar caption. In Bunton's Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of her lacy garter.

The couple, who had split up a few times early on in their relationship, have been engaged for over a decade and share two sons, Tate, 10, and Beau, 13.

Fans and former bandmates chimed in with congratulations in the comments.

"Congratulations. Love u both so much," wrote former Posh Spice Victoria Beckham.

Mel C commented: "Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations. Love you all sooooooo much" while Mel B simply said: "Yipppeee."

Bunton said in a 2018 interview with BBC Radio 2 that they had been engaged for so long because they were terrible at organising the wedding.

"We try to, but we want it to be private. Every time we try, it's out there. We want to do it privately on our own."