Former singer Stella Ng gives birth to second son on Mother’s Day

SINGAPORE – Former local singer Stella Ng is now a mother of two “dragon boys” after giving birth to her second son on Mother’s Day.

The 43-year-old posted the good news on social media on May 12.

“Hello world, I am here. 3.71kg. Born 12th May, Mother’s Day,” she wrote in the voice of her baby, whose name is Elliott.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mummies out there... just wanna say I love my daddy so so much too.”

Ng told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that she had initially wanted a natural birth, but opted for a caesarean section at the 38th week of her pregnancy on the advice of her obstetrician.

Ng tied the knot with her British husband Jon, 50, in October after dating him for about three years. She has an 11-year-old son, Ashton, from a previous marriage. Both Ashton and Elliott were born in a dragon year.

She also posted on Instagram on May 12 a letter written by Jon in Elliott’s voice. Ng said the letter moved her to tears.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mummy, I waited so long to meet you. I have been growing inside you with all your love and faith and devotion for more than nine months.”

The letter added: “I love the sound of your voice, when you laugh, when you sing. I can feel your love for me and I am so grateful that you and Daddy wanted me so much and have waited for me for so long.”