Former Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza to hold first solo concert in July

SINGAPORE – Former Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza will hold his first solo performance at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 20.

The 44-year-old singer was discovered in 2006 when he won the second season of local reality singing competition Singapore Idol.

The following year, he was named the champion of the inaugural Asian Idol contest, which featured winners of Idol competitions from South-east and South Asian countries.

“I have been planning, preparing, plotting with my team,” Hady wrote of his upcoming concert on social media on May 19. “It has been a journey, and it is still ongoing. Are you gonna join me?”

In 2019, he was the co-winner of the sixth season of Malaysian broadcaster Astro’s annual reality singing competition Gegar Vaganza, where contestants comprised mostly veterans or established names in the Malay music industry. He then took second place in All Stars Gegar Vaganza in December 2023.

Hady has released albums such as Hady Mirza (2006) and Sang Penyanyi (The Singer, 2009), and has won several awards at regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik.

Book It/Hady Mirza’s Journey

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: July 20, 7.45pm

Admission: Tickets from $48 to $108 are available via Ticketmaster’s website (https://ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24sg_hadymirza) or hotline (tel: 3158-8588)