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Former NCT member Lucas officially ends contract with SM Entertainment

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Lucas Wong made his debut in mega boy band NCT in 2018 and is also part of its Chinese subunit WayV and a band known as SuperM.

Lucas Wong made his debut in mega boy band NCT in 2018 and is also part of its Chinese subunit WayV and a band known as SuperM.

PHOTO: LUCAS/INSTAGRAM

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SEOUL - Lucas, a former member of K-pop boy band NCT, has ended his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, the agency announced on April 24.

In a statement released via global fan community Weverse, the South Korean entertainment agency said its contract with the 27-year-old Hong Kong artiste “officially concluded as of April 24”.

“We sincerely thank fans for the great love and support they have shown Lucas,” the company said.

“We will cherish the time we have shared with Lucas, from his trainee days to his various activities following his debut, and we will support his new endeavours going forward.”

Lucas debuted in 2018 as a member of NCT and their Chinese sub-unit WayV. The rapper-singer later suspended activities under NCT after being embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of gaslighting, cheating and manipulative behaviour toward multiple women who claimed to be his ex-girlfriends, eventually announcing his departure from the groups in May 2023.

Since then, he has pursued a solo career, releasing the EP Renegade in April 2024. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Chinese boy band WayV to hold fan meet in Singapore in June, member Lucas departs
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.