Former Mediacorp star Felicia Chin not stressed about having kids

SINGAPORE – Former Mediacorp actress Felicia Chin is in a transnational marriage in Channel 8’s new series I Do, Do I? and there is heartbreak, parental disapproval, separation and even a miscarriage.

But the 39-year-old star, who is herself in a transnational marriage, says her own reality is much less dramatic. She married Shanghai-born Singapore-based actor Jeffrey Xu in 2022, after seven years of dating.

Asked if their relationship ever ran into difficulties due to cultural differences, she recounts visiting Xu’s family in Shanghai early on in their courtship during the Chinese New Year period.

Typical of Shanghainese hospitality, she was plied with a lot of food and ended up feeling unwell and vomiting.

“It was my first time meeting his extended family and I wanted to leave a good impression, so I ate everything, and I landed in the hospital over Chinese New Year. It was so inauspicious,” Chin recalls with a laugh over a phone call with The Straits Times.

She adds: “I did marry someone from a different cultural background, but since we’re both Chinese, our backgrounds are closer. In the series, I’m with an Italian man, and that’s really a clash between East and West.”

In I Do, Do I? – a series about the challenges of transnational marriages – Chin plays a Singaporean whose Italian fiance (Singapore-based Canadian actor Jason Godfrey) moves to Singapore to marry her. The series premieres on Channel 8 on Dec 21 at 9pm, and is also available on mewatch.

This is Chin’s first full-length drama since leaving Mediacorp in 2022 to create social media content for a faith-based non-profit organisation. She was drawn by the drama’s multicultural theme and cast, and took three months of no-pay leave to film it.

The series also stars former K-pop girl group Skarf’s Singaporean member Ferlyn Wong, as a Korean married to a Singaporean man, and Thai actress Panitsara Yang as a Thai bride.