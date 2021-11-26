Former Mediacorp artiste Jeff Wang meets up with Mark Lee and Yvonne Lim in Taipei

TAIPEI - On Thursday (Nov 25), Taiwanese actor-host Jeff Wang posted on social media a photo of himself with several friends at a restaurant in Taipei.

They include Singapore actor-host Mark Lee and his wife Catherine Ng, Singapore actress Yvonne Lim and her husband, Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien, as well as actress Kate Pang.

Wang, 45, was the male winner of Channel 8's talent hunt Star Search in 1999 and a full-time Mediacorp artiste from then until 2009.

The former City Beat host is now an established actor in Taiwan and has starred in many long-running television dramas such as The Way To Happiness (2017, 2018) and Girl's Power (2020, 2021).

Wang said that he first knew Lim in 1999 and Lee one year later.

He added that he has worked with Lee on several television programmes over the years, and there "was laughter and tears".

He said he has also seen Lee dating, marrying and having kids.

"It has been 22 years. It's rare and not easy. Today is Thanksgiving. Grateful to have you guys," he wrote.

Lee, 53, has just completed his quarantine in Taiwan and will be attending the Golden Horse Awards - dubbed the Oscars of Chinese-language cinema - on Saturday as one of the presenters.

At the Golden Horse Awards last year, he was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role as a drag queen in the film Number 1 (2020). He lost to Taiwanese actor Mo Tzu-yi, who won for his performance in Dear Tenant (2020).

Lim, 45, won her eighth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards in April. She was back in Singapore with Tien and their two children from August to October before returning to Taiwan.

Pang, 38, and her husband, actor Andie Chen, are based in Taiwan, but they shuttle between Singapore and Taiwan for assignments. Chen is currently back in Singapore.