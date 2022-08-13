Former Le Sserafim member breaks silence, denies bullying

SEOUL • Kim Ga-ram, a former member of K-pop rookie girl group Le Sserafim, spoke out about the bullying rumours against her that led to her departure from the band.

The 16-year-old posted a letter on her friend's Instagram account on Wednesday, explaining her side of the story.

She broke her silence three weeks after her former agency, Source Music, decided to terminate its exclusive contract with her following the accusations.

The statement began with Kim apologising for coming forward so late.

She said she has never bullied or used violence against others.

"I was just an ordinary student," she added. "I was scared that my past actions would destroy everything I had worked so hard to achieve. But as the days went by, I was more afraid of the criticisms made against me."

She also addressed an incident in which a former classmate - using the pen name Yoo Eun-seo - accused Kim of being violent towards her. Yoo alleged the incident was brought to the attention of a school violence committee.

Kim claimed she was only trying to help her friend, who herself had become a victim of bullying.

"At the time, I thought it was the right thing to do to help the victim... I didn't know the seriousness of the situation, and I thought my actions would only be encouraging. Looking back, I was very immature and childish," the statement read.

"At the time, friendship was the most important thing to me. My methods were wrong, and there were many mistakes and clumsy actions, but I don't want to hate myself for that time."

She mentioned that the first two weeks of group activities after making her debut were like a dream.

She also thanked her fans for loving and supporting her while vowing to work harder to become a better person.

Le Sserafim debuted under Source Music, an affiliate of Hybe Labels, as the first all-female act to be launched by the multi-label entertainment company. They debuted with the EP, Fearless, on May 2.

Kim was expelled from the band last month amid the snowballing bullying controversy.

Le Sserafim have been continuing their activities as a five-piece act following her removal.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK