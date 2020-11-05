Former Hong Kong actress Veronica Yip says her family are Trump supporters

Vote counting for the United States presidential election is still underway in some US states, as Americans wait to see if Republican incumbent President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will prevail.

Several celebrities in the US have also cast their votes, including former Hong Kong sex bomb actress Veronica Yip and her daughter.

Yip, 53, moved to New York and left the entertainment industry after she married Chinese-American grocery tycoon Jeffrey Wu in 1996. The couple have one daughter and two sons.

Their daughter Victoria Wu, 21, is voting for the first time this year, and Yip told Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News that the whole family are supporters of Mr Trump.

Ms Wu recently received a backlash online after she posted on Instagram why she would vote for Mr Trump. She stressed that everyone should accept different views and that she was not canvassing support for Mr Trump.

Commenting on the incident, Yip told Oriental Daily News that her daughter was not afraid of people knowing that she voted for the Republican Party and that in fact, she felt better after voicing her views.

"She said it was a rational decision and that we should respect freedom of speech regardless of who we vote for," Yip said. "Just because I don't vote for your choice doesn't mean it is racism."

Explaining why she voted for Mr Trump, she said: "Trump is a businessman who talks brashly and you may not like his style. But he really does what he says, like reducing the national debt previously and improving the economy."

The former actress, known for Category 3 films such as Take Me and Hidden Desire in the early 1990s, grabbed headlines in July after her husband filed for bankruptcy and applied to put three of his companies in administration.





Victoria Wu is voting for the first time this year. PHOTO: VICTORIAAWU/INSTAGRAM



However, she said it did not affect their lifestyle much as they continued to live in their luxury home in New York.