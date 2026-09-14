Former HK actress Margaret Chung admitted to ICU, requests privacy during ‘arduous period’

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Chung expressed her gratitude to those who have reached out with well wishes, prayers and words of encouragement.

Former Hong Kong actress Margaret Chung was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre on Sept 11.

According to reports, the 49-year-old, who was born in Canada and based in Hong Kong, was rushed to hospital following a sudden medical emergency.

At the time, Chung’s close friend, singer-actress Toby Leung, along with several other friends were seen waiting outside the ICU.

In a statement on Instagram, Chung – who left show business many years ago to teach yoga and focus on family life – confirmed that she is going through an “arduous period” in her life and is focusing on her recovery.

However, she did not disclose the health issue she is facing.

“At this time, my focus is on my health, being with the people I love and spending meaningful time with my family as we navigate this together,” she wrote.

Chung expressed her gratitude to those who have reached out with well wishes, prayers and words of encouragement.

She also urged the public to respect her and her family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“I hope everyone will understand our wish for privacy while allowing us the time and space to focus on one another. Thank you for your understanding, compassion and respect,” she wrote.

On Sept 12, Leung – who was spotted at the hospital carrying takeaway food – reassured fans that Chung was doing well.

Meanwhile, actress Sherming Yiu, another close friend of Chung, said she would continue to support and accompany her through this difficult period.

Chung, Leung and Yiu are part of a close-knit circle that also includes Charmaine Sheh, Angela Tong, Janet Chow and Annie Man, who all bonded while working at television network TVB in the 2000s.

“Our group of friends will be by her side to support and accompany her. We hope everyone can give her a little more space,” Yiu said.

Concerns over Chung’s health first emerged after photos from Chow’s recent birthday celebration showed that the actress had lost a significant amount of weight.

At the time, rumours suggested that Chung may have developed ALS – a degenerative motor neuron disease – like her mother, and that her condition had deteriorated.

However, friends have since dismissed the speculation, clarifying that Chung had been down with a flu that day and was feeling tired. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK