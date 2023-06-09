Former girl group Sunday Girls reunite after 21 years

TAIPEI – Former girl group Sunday Girls recently got together in a teary reunion – 21 years after they disbanded.

The quartet of Japanese women, who spoke and performed in Mandarin, were big in Taiwan when they debuted in 2000.

They were discovered through the long-running Taiwanese variety show Super Sunday (1994 to 2003) and disbanded in 2002, a year after releasing a hit Japanese-Mandarin album.

While Aisa Senda, 40, stayed in Taiwan to continue her show-business career as a singer and host, the other three – Mai Sato, 43, Chika Goshima, 38, and Tomoko Takagaki, 40 – gradually stepped out of the limelight and returned to Japan.

They flew to Taipei recently to support Senda’s latest variety show, Rookie Boss To Work.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sato said: “Our relationship was special. We were together 24/7, be it sleeping, working, cleaning or buying groceries. All these shared experiences formed our special relationship.”

Senda added: “It was special, and I will cherish these relationships for a lifetime.”

Sato also posted a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our interactions have not changed since 2000. Thinking back now, it was not an easy task for a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 20-year-old to go by themselves to a place where they didn’t speak the language and had no friends, and fight together in show business.”