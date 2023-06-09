Former girl group Sunday Girls reunite after 21 years

Former girl group Sunday Girls were comprised of (from left) Tomoko Takagaki, Mai Sato, Aisa Senda and Chika Goshima. PHOTO: MAI_SATO_1113/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Updated
44 min ago
Published
54 min ago

TAIPEI – Former girl group Sunday Girls recently got together in a teary reunion – 21 years after they disbanded.

The quartet of Japanese women, who spoke and performed in Mandarin, were big in Taiwan when they debuted in 2000.

They were discovered through the long-running Taiwanese variety show Super Sunday (1994 to 2003) and disbanded in 2002, a year after releasing a hit Japanese-Mandarin album.

While Aisa Senda, 40, stayed in Taiwan to continue her show-business career as a singer and host, the other three – Mai Sato, 43, Chika Goshima, 38, and Tomoko Takagaki, 40 – gradually stepped out of the limelight and returned to Japan.

They flew to Taipei recently to support Senda’s latest variety show, Rookie Boss To Work.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sato said: “Our relationship was special. We were together 24/7, be it sleeping, working, cleaning or buying groceries. All these shared experiences formed our special relationship.”

Senda added: “It was special, and I will cherish these relationships for a lifetime.”

Sato also posted a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our interactions have not changed since 2000. Thinking back now, it was not an easy task for a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 20-year-old to go by themselves to a place where they didn’t speak the language and had no friends, and fight together in show business.”

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
K-pop girl group Momoland disband after seven years
Taiwanese singer Richie Jen’s fan thanks him for saving her life 22 years ago

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top