Former foreign minister George Yeo shares photos taken with singer Wang Leehom in Taipei

TAIPEI – Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo recently posted a photo with Mandopop singer Wang Leehom on social media, sparking interest on how the two know each other.

Mr Yeo, 69, posted on Facebook last Saturday photos of his family with the American-Taiwanese star, and wrote: “Happy to meet Wang Leehom again.”

Wang, 47, commented under the post: “Great seeing you and your family.”

Taiwan’s Next Apple News said the photos were taken when Wang, Mr Yeo and his family were having a meal together at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Taipei.

Mr Yeo was a keynote speaker at the Asia-Pacific Forward Forum in Taipei last Wednesday, in which he delivered the speech, Cross-Strait Relations From A Singaporean’s Perspective.

Wang, who recently held two concerts at the Taipei Arena, told Next Apple News that he, Mr Yeo and the latter’s wife Mrs Jennifer Yeo are “friends from Sun Valley Conference”, an annual gathering of bigwigs held in Sun Valley in United States’ Idaho.

It is attended by figures from sectors such as technology, media and finance. It is believed they first crossed paths there in 2018.

Referring to Singapore’s founding prime minister, Wang said: “Mr Yeo told me a lot about his past interactions with Mr Lee Kuan Yew, which were really interesting.”