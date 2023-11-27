Former Destiny’s Child members support Beyonce at her Renaissance concert film premiere

LOS ANGELES – Beyonce received the support of her former Destiny’s Child group mates at the world premiere of her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Nov 25.

Though they did not take a group photograph at the event, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Kelly Rowland each took to Instagram to offer their congratulations to the American pop star.

Roberson, 42, called the film – which chronicles 42-year-old Beyonce’s recent world tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance (2022) – “amazing”.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm before concluding on Oct 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. According to organiser Live Nation, it brought in more than US$579 million (S$774 million) worldwide, with 2.7 million fans attending across 56 dates in 39 cities.

Williams, 44, shared her thoughts on the film in a video, calling it “awesome”. She added: “Every time she shows the world something, she just continues to show a new level of how hard she works, and still balances her personal life, being a wife, mother, sister, friend, daughter... She does it all.”