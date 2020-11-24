Former child actress Jin Ming turns 40

Remember Jin Ming, the famous Chinese child star of the 1990s?

The former child actress caught the media's attention once more when she turned 40 last Thursday (Nov 19).

Jin acted in several television adaptations of Taiwanese romance novelist Chiung Yao's works, with roles such as the younger version of the title character in Wan Chun (1990), Little Raindrop in Xue Ke (1990) and Little Grass in Green Grass By The River (1992).

She posted fresh photos of herself on Weibo to mark her 40th birthday.

The photos, which seem to have been taken in an office, show her celebrating with a Minion-themed cake, surrounded by several Minion toys.

The Minions, which featured in the Despicable Me movie franchise (2010 to present), are yellow characters with childlike behaviour and a unique language.

Jin wrote: "I usually spend my birthdays at work. This year, I have the company of the Minions."

Many fans wished Jin a happy birthday, with some saying she reminded them of their younger years, while others commented that she looked young despite turning 40.

Jin, who is believed to be single, went on to study in Peking University's School of International Studies after she grew up.

She returned to acting after completing her studies, appearing in a few TV serials and taking on some hosting gigs before setting up a children's theatre group.