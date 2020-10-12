Former AKB48 member Natsuki Kojima, 25, announces plan to retire

Actress Natsuki Kojima, a former member of popular Japanese girl group AKB48, has announced that she plans to retire from showbusiness.

The 25-year-old informed fans of her decision on Twitter on Saturday (Oct 10), Japanese and Chinese media reported.

In her post, she thanked fans for their support over her decade in the entertainment business. She said she has not decided on the exact timing of her retirement but said she was a very "happy and fortunate" person.

Kojima is said to still have work on her hands, including a play that she is slated to appear in next month.

Besides appearing in documentaries about AKB48, the native of Chiba prefecture has acted in TV dramas including Majisuka Gakuen (2010-2015) .

Some netizens speculated that her sudden retirement announcement could be a sign that she is planning to get married soon.

Kojima was in the news in April this year when she released a photobook consisting of many photos of her in swimwear, taken in Okinawa. She called the book a major milestone to mark her 10th year in showbusiness.